Corey Crawford practices with Blackhawks for first time
Updated 7/25/2020 10:55 AM
Yes, Corey Crawford was on the ice at Fifth Third Arena on Saturday before the Blackhawks held their final practice before departing to Edmonton.
Crawford has been deemed "unfit to participate" in training camp since it began July 13. He was, however, added to the 31-player list the Hawks submitted to the NHL on Friday.
Crawford began Saturday by taking some shots from coaches on Fifth Third's alternate rink.
The Hawks open their best-of-five play-in series against Edmonton on August 1. They also have an exhibition game against St. Louis on Wednesday.
