GoFigure: Looking back on July 19 in baseball history

Bill Buckner of the Chicago Cubs is called out before he hits the ground by umpire John McSherry in the third inning on July 25, 1980. Six days earlier, Buckner was also called out at first in a game against the Padres. Was McSherry the ump who called him out? AP File Photo

This is the last weekend without Major League Baseball ... finally, mercifully, hopefully. As we look ahead to that action, let's pause for a decade-by-decade retrospective of past July 19 happenings.

Q1. On this day in 1920, a St. Louis Browns first baseman goes 1-for-4 to drop one hit behind Cleveland's Tris Speaker (4-for-8 in a doubleheader) for the American League lead in base hits. By season's end, though, he has racked up 257 hits, 43 more than Speaker and a mark that stands for 84 years. Who is it?

(Dick Sisler, George Sisler, Rogers Hornsby)

Q2. On this day in 1930, a White Sox pitcher records the final two outs of a 10-9 win over the Philadelphia Athletics. It's a rare relief outing, as he leads the AL in complete games that season as well as in 1927.

Name this future Hall of Famer who also managed the Sox for three seasons in the mid-1940s.

(Ted Lyons, Red Faber, Ed Walsh)

Q3. On this day in 1940, the Cubs are routing the Brooklyn Dodgers, 11-3, in the eighth when Chicago pitcher Claude Passeau is hit by a pitch. After the ensuing brawl. Passeau is ejected. The Cub who takes the mound for the ninth inning walks two Dodgers, then gives up a hit, before being pulled.

Eight years earlier, this pitcher had given up Babe Ruth's famed "called shot" in the 1932 World Series. Who was it?

(Bill Lee, Three Finger Brown, Charlie Root)

Q4. On this day in 1950, a Detroit Tiger pitcher wins the 143rd game of his career to help his club stay three games ahead of the eventual pennant-winning New York Yankees. Five years earlier, the Tiger had won once and lost once during Detroit's seven-game World Series triumph over the Cubs.

This colorful character's son later pitches for both Chicago teams, winning a National League Championship Series game for the Cubs in 1984. Who was the dad?

(Dizzy Trout, Dizzy Dean, Hal Newhouser)

Q5. On this day in 1960, two pitchers make their Major League debuts: one throws a one-hitter and strikes out 12 for the San Francisco Giants; the other twice leads the National League in saves, for the Dodgers and the Cubs. In the 1990s, he serves for two seasons as the Cubs pitching coach.

Which of the following players does not match either description?

(Phil Regan, Juan Marichal, Larry Rothschild)

Q6. On this day in 1970, the White Sox salvage a doubleheader split against eventual World Series champion Baltimore with a 7-3 win. An Oriole slugger slams his 25th home run in the nightcap, part of a strong campaign that culminates with his American League Most Valuable Player selection. Who is it?

(Frank Robinson, Brooks Robinson, Boog Powell)

Q7. On this day in 1980, the Cubs beat the San Diego Padres, 8-7, on a walk-off, two-run double by Cliff Johnson. Earlier, first baseman Bill Buckner is thrown out at first base -- then thrown out of the game by the first-base umpire, with whom Buckner disputes the call. Can you name the ump, now embarking on his 44th full season in the league?

(John McSherry, Joe West, Derryl Cousins)

Q8. On this day in 1990, a Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder has the Majors' top slugging percentage (.624), second-highest batting average (.344), and second-highest on-base percentage (.439). It's the first of seven seasons that he paces the NL in slugging percentage. Who is it?

(Barry Bonds, Andy Van Slyke, Bobby Bonilla)

Q9. On this day in 2000, the White Sox expand their first-place lead to 10½ games with a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins. Making his first career start, the Sox pitcher notches the first of his 214 career victories. Who is it?

(Jack McDowell, Mark Buehrle, James Baldwin)

Q10. On this day in 2010, in an 11-5 loss to the Astros at Wrigley Field, a Cubs rookie outfielder hits the 13th of his 20 home runs on the season. His campaign ends abruptly two months later when a shard of a broken bat punctures his lung on a teammate's double. Who is it?

(Corey Patterson, Kosuke Fukudome, Tyler Colvin)

Answers

1. George Sisler; 2. Ted Lyons; 3. Charlie Root; 4. Dizzy Trout; 5. Larry Rothschild; 6. Boog Powell; 7. Joe West; 8. Barry Bonds; 9. Mark Buehrle; 10. Tyler Colvin

• Matt Baron is an Oak Park-based freelance writer. He supplements his baseball brainpower with Retrosheet.org for much of this research.