 

Ross names Hendricks to be Cubs' Opening Day starter

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks gets the July 24 Opening Day start against Milwaukee, manager David Ross said Thursday.

Orrin Schwarz
 
 
Updated 7/16/2020 1:05 PM

Cubs manager David Ross announced Thursday that Kyle Hendricks will be his Opening Day starter against the Brewers.

Hendricks is known for his calm demeanor, and the news didn't change that.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"It may have been a bigger deal for me to tell him than it was for him to hear the news," Ross said.

