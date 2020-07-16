 

Racing set to begin next week after Arlington Park gets final nod of approval

  • An order grating belated racing dates to Arlington Park for this season received official ratification Thursday from the state. Racing will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning July 23 through Sept. 26.

    An order grating belated racing dates to Arlington Park for this season received official ratification Thursday from the state. Racing will take place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays beginning July 23 through Sept. 26. Daily Herald File Photo, 2019

  • An order grating belated racing dates to Arlington Park for this season received official ratification Thursday from the Illinois Racing Board.

      An order grating belated racing dates to Arlington Park for this season received official ratification Thursday from the Illinois Racing Board. John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2018

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 
Updated 7/16/2020 12:28 PM

An order granting belated racing dates to Arlington Park for this season received official ratification from the state today.

Thoroughbreds will come spinning out of the turn, without spectators present, starting July 23, under the plan approved by the Illinois Racing Board. The track will host eight races per day, with post times at 2 p.m., on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 26.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Racing board members on Thursday unanimously ratified the plan, which followed months of contentious negotiations between track owners Churchill Downs Inc. and the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association, which represents horse owners and trainers.

To make wagers, bettors will need an online account with Churchill Downs or another online wagering site, or visit an off-track betting parlor with "in-and-out" wagering, including Trackside locations in Arlington Heights, Green Oaks, Hoffman Estates and Aurora.

Separately, the state board approved three racing officials for the Arlington season. Vincent Clark will work as steward, Dr. Christine Tuma as veterinarian and Jere Smith Jr. as paddock judge.

Clark is a former jockey who has been a longtime racing official in Kentucky and Ohio, according to the state. Tuma has extensive equine experience and has worked at Finger Lakes Gaming & Racetrack in New York, while Smith began working as a racing official in Kentucky and Louisiana in 2019 after 38 years as a trainer.

Arlington's long-term future still remains in doubt, with Churchill so far only committing to keeping the gates open through 2021.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
O'Donnell: All about restarts, retreads and Erin Andrews -- a midsummer buffet
Related Article
O'Donnell: All about restarts, retreads and Erin Andrews -- a midsummer buffet
 
O'Donnell: Georgeff never called any rocketing doctors over Arlington
Related Article
O'Donnell: Georgeff never called any rocketing doctors over Arlington
 
O'Donnell: Arlington 2020 more about melancholy than horse race meet
Related Article
O'Donnell: Arlington 2020 more about melancholy than horse race meet
 
It's official: Racing will resume July 23 at Arlington Park
Related Article
It's official: Racing will resume July 23 at Arlington Park
 
Arlington makes final offer in contract dispute with horsemen
Related Article
Arlington makes final offer in contract dispute with horsemen
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 