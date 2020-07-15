Clubhouse Chatter: Question headline

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to fully resume.

As a freshman at Marquette, I headed to County Stadium in Milwaukee for a late September Brewers-Tigers game. The stadium was pretty empty, and I was sitting in an empty section down the right-field line. A long foul ball landed into an empty area and all I had to do was outrace a few fans to retrieve the souvenir. So I make it clear: This was not a catch of a foul ball! Just a scoop off the cement!

­-- John Leusch

My favorite was a left-handed grab of a batting-practice homer walking in stride on the top left-field bleacher at Wrigley Field. Once Anthony Young hit one right to our usual spot -- front row, above the storage door. Fans crushed me like a wave, but the ball landed between my wife's feet. She grabbed it and celebrated like she won the lottery. It was a TV highlight we still have on a VHS tape somewhere.

­-- Dave Oberhelman

I almost caught a pass from Bears receiver Jeff Graham while in the tunnel at the old Soldier Field after an exhibition game. Then I realized he was tossing his mouthpiece and I was standing next to a garbage can. He was right. I didn't want it.

­-- Orrin Schwarz

As a kid, I was able to snag a foul ball off the bat of Ron Santo and a home run ball hit by Billy Williams. Of course, I went home and called all my friends to play a pickup game with those baseballs.

­-- John Radtke

Got several deflected pucks in the mezzanine back at the old Chicago Stadium, and several baseballs as a fan or vendor at the ballparks. First one was a Greg Gross foul ball off Clay Carroll in July 1977. Caught in the upper deck. Still have the baseball.

­-- Barry Rozner

No.

­-- John Dietz

Too many baseballs to count through the years. I will confess to the one I dropped in Seattle about 20 years ago. Walking into former White Sox manager Jerry Manuel's office postgame, the first thing he said was, looking at me, "You flinched."

­-- Scot Gregor

I've never come close to catching a ball.

­-- Kevin Schmit

No.

­-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

