BMW Championship: No spectators at Olympia Fields

There will be no spectators at the BMW Championship in August at Olympia Fields Country Club, officials said Monday. Courtesy of the Western golf association

The BMW Championship at Olympia Fields will be played without spectators, the PGA Tour and tournament officials announced Monday.

All four rounds Aug. 27 to 30 will be broadcast live on NBC and the Golf Channel.

"As we have said from the start, our No. 1 priority remains the health and safety of everyone in the communities where we are invited guests each week," Chief Tournaments and Competitions Officer Andy Pazder said. "We appreciate the understanding of the Western Golf Association, BMW and -- of course -- the fans of greater Chicago for recognizing why this decision needed to be made."

The top 70 PGA Tour players will compete on Olympia Fields Country Club's North Course, vying to earn one of 30 spots in the Tour Championship.

The tournament benefits the Evans Scholars Foundation, helping it send caddies to college.

"Our BMW Championship team has been working tirelessly over the past several months to develop a comprehensive plan for a limited number of spectators, following guidance from the PGA Tour and county and state officials," said Vince Pellegrino, WGA senior vice president of tournaments. "However, we understand the challenges and concerns that COVID-19 has created and recognize the decision to proceed without spectators is in the best interest of everyone involved.

Fans who have purchased tickets through Ticketmaster will automatically receive a full refund within the next 30 days.

Those interested in contributing to the Evans Scholars Foundation's mission can make a gift through the Foundation's secure website or by calling (224) 260-3746.

Visit bmwchampionship.com.