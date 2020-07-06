Jacobs' Trojanek headed to Florida for senior year

Jacobs two-way lineman George Trojanek is transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., he announced on Twitter Monday afternoon.

"Very excited and very lucky to have the opportunity to go to IMG and play football for my senior year," wrote Trojanek, who thanked several coaches and individual trainers, including late Cary-Grove and Northern Illinois standout Alex Kube.

The 6-foot-1, 260-pound defensive end and center was a two-year varsity starter for the Golden Eagles. He was selected to the 2019 all-Fox Valley Conference team and named honorable mention all-area after recording 36 tackles and 6 of his team's 18 sacks.

"He was a good player for us," Jacobs coach Bill Mitz said Monday. "Sad to see him go. Best of luck to him there. He's got to do what he thinks is best for him."

Trojanek did not immediately return a call seeking comment.