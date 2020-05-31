Clubhouse Chatter: Who is on your Mount Rushmore of Chicago athletes?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

Walter Payton, Michael Jordan, Stan Mikita and Ernie Banks. This gives us the best football and basketball players of all-time in Payton and Jordan. We also have a hockey player in Mikita who revolutionized the sport in myriad ways (and he was an outstanding human). Finally, how can we leave out Mr. Cub -- the most beloved Chicago baseball player of all time? It's the perfect foursome. -- John Dietz

My Mount Rushmore of Chicago athletes would feature the Cubs' Ernie Banks, the Bulls' Michael Jordan, the Blackhawks' Stan Mikita and the Bears' Walter Payton.

-- Dave Oberhelman

Michael Jordan, Walter Payton, Patrick Kane, Cap Anson.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

Ernie Banks, Walter Payton, Michael Jordan, Bobby Hull.

-- John Leusch

In order, Walter Payton, Michael Jordan, Ernie Banks and George Halas. On the backside, where no one could see, would be Steve Bartman, the original owner of the Billy Goat Tavern, William Sianis, former Bears coach Abe Gibron and John Holland, the Cubs GM who traded Lou Brock in 1964.

-- John Radtke

Walter Payton, Michael Jordan, Mike Ditka and Harry Caray.

-- Mike McGraw

Walter Payton, Michael Jordan, Ernie Banks and Bobby Hull. Had this not been limited to athletes, I would've added coaches Joel Quenneville and Mike Ditka.

-- Mike Smith