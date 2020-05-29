Delay in IHSA's staged plan for return to high school sports

The Illinois High School Association's attempt to roll out a staged plan for resuming high school sports has been delayed by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

"The IHSA and Illinois Department of Health continue to work together to finalize Return to Play guidelines focused on safely reuniting IHSA coaches and student-athletes within the guidelines of Phase Three of Gov. (J.B.) Pritzker's Restore Illinois plan and the IDPH's best practices," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in an emailed statement Friday afternoon.

"We refuse to compromise safety in this process, and anticipate being able to enact and educate our member schools on the Return to Play guidelines by June 1."

The nature of the delay is unknown.

A Zoom meeting scheduled Thursday then rescheduled for Friday between the IHSA and the Illinois Athletic Directors Association was also postponed to Monday.

It is believed the first stage of the plan will only allow for general conditioning, which will be allowed with restrictions. It is expected no balls or equipment will be allowed.

The natural progression would appear to be moving to summer contact days with balls, equipment, etc., but not before the state moves to Phase 4, which under Pritzker's current reopening plan would not happen until June 26 at the earliest.

Pritzker closed all schools March 20 and all facilities remain closed.