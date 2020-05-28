 

Tour of Lake Ellyn, rest of cycling series canceled

  • Organizers have scrapped the Intelligentsia Cup series, including the Tour of Lake Ellyn, because of the coronavirus.

    Organizers have scrapped the Intelligentsia Cup series, including the Tour of Lake Ellyn, because of the coronavirus. Courtesy of Intelligentsia Cup/Ethan Glading

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 5/28/2020 4:04 PM

A premier cycling series with races from Elgin to Elmhurst to Glen Ellyn won't return this summer.

Organizers of the Intelligentsia Cup called off the 2020 edition of the 10-day series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Tour of Lake Ellyn had grown into a summer tradition in Glen Ellyn as one of the toughest legs in the series for professional and amateur cyclists.

Other suburban stages included the Elmhurst Cycling Classic, the Dennis Jurs Memorial Race in Elgin, the West Dundee River Challenge and a Lombard event that debuted last year.

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make, particularly after our enormous success in 2019 that saw the series become the largest USA Cycling road event," series partner Tom Schuler said in a statement. "Since the beginning of this pandemic we have held out hope that the situation would improve enough to hold the Intelligentsia Cup in a safe manner, and we have worked since to find a way forward. Unfortunately, the current facts at hand and expert guidance say otherwise."

Intelligentsia Coffee will remain the title sponsor next year when the series returns July 16-25. Organizers say all local hosts have stated their intent to have a series race in 2021.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 