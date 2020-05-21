Benton 15-year-old cards two holes-in-one in same round

Cy Norman from Benton poses with the two hole-in-one balls from Monday's round at Benton County Club. Norman aced the par-3 No 4 and No. 7, giving him a total for four aces in his lifetime. Norman is 15 and will be a sophomore at Benton High School. SPYDER DANN/mdann@dailyregister.com

The odds are astronomical.

The feat is unfathomable.

Yet, just separated by a mere 30 minutes, Benton's Cy Norman accomplished a feat that is rare as much as it is remarkable -- he drained two holes-in-one in his round Monday at the Benton Country Club.

And at first, he wasn't even going to play on Monday.

Playing by himself, Norman nailed his first at the No. 4, par-3 that played 152 yards. He used an 8 iron that hit the green, had one hop and found its way into the hole.

Norman got some eyewitness help from a group a hole ahead of him.

"I got a group of women playing in front of me to witness it because I was playing by myself," Norman said. "I didn't even see it go in on No. 4. The noodles are in the cup to where you can still kind of see a little bit off the ball and I don't know for sure until I got up there, but once I thought it had a chance of being in the hole, I sprinted to see if it went in."

Two holes and about 30 minutes later, Norman paired up with his friend Collin Miller.

"When I rolled around to No. 6, I started playing with Collin. When we got to the tee box on No. 7 he said, 'Wouldn't it be crazy if you got two in one day?' "

Welcome to Crazy Town. Population: 2

The par-3, seventh played 120 yards. Using a gap wedge, Norman's shot ricocheted off the pin, came back and then spun into the hole.

"Collin and I just kind of went crazy, screaming and jumping around."

Norman recognizes the mind-blowing amount of luck that went into his two aces. The odds of making just one hole-in-one are 12,500-to-1. The odds of making two in the same round are a bit more bananas, like 67 million-to-1.

"You obviously can't make it happen," Norman said. "There is that luck factor and on 7 that's kind of what happened. That was the most interesting hole-in-one, because the first one I flew it straight in."

Oh yeah, Norman now has four hole-in-ones in his young life. The first came at a junior high sectional in Paris, Illinois.

Norman had to make good on the outcome of any hole-in-one and is now a little lighter in the wallet after buying some drinks back at the clubhouse, where waiting was his dad, Benton golf coach Reggie Norman.

"The first call I made was to my dad," Cy said, "The first one he was like, 'Oh yeah, good job.' The second one was more like, 'No way, get out of here!'

All golfers can't help but think about an ace when stepping up on a par-3. Norman puts his achievement into perspective.

"It's still a little shocking, I'm not going to lie. The first one is the craziest and probably my favorite. I'll group these two together, forever."

As for the next time he decides to tee it up, "I'm just going to try to hit as close as I can and if it goes in, it goes in."

