In hiring female PA announcer, Red Stars make history

The Chicago Red Stars have hired Lindsay Eanet as the team's public address announcer, the club announced today. The Red Stars become the first professional sports team in Chicago to hire a female public address announcer.

"We're thrilled to have Lindsay on board. Her enthusiasm for the sport, passion for the team, and connection to the booth are undeniable," said Arnim Whisler, Owner, and CEO of the Chicago Red Stars. "The Red Stars are dedicated to creating an organization that is reflective of our player and fan base, and we believe the addition of Lindsay moves us even closer to that goal."

Eanet is currently the Executive Director at the North Center Chamber of Commerce. She co-authored and edited "Back in the Game," a memoir by famed Chicago sportscaster Rich King. Eanet is a graduate of the University of Missouri Columbia and attended Liverpool Hope University where she earned a Master of Arts in the Beatles, Popular Music, and Society.

Eanet is no stranger to the Red Stars or the PA booth. She is a current member of Chicago's supporter's group, Local 134, and is the daughter of Dave Eanet. Eanet is the sports director at WGN Radio and has been the play-by-play voice for the University of Northwestern football team since 1990.

"My brother and I grew up watching football games from the broadcast booth at Ryan Field," Eanet said. "I'm incredibly honored to have the opportunity to carry on a family legacy, to make Chicago history and to be a part of the Chicago Red Stars' story."

Eanet was scheduled to make her debut at the home opener on April 25, but instead will make her introduction as the voice of the Red Stars at the Merchandise Fashion Show on Wednesday, May 20 at 8:30 p.m. CT. This virtual event on Zoom will feature Red Stars staff and players -- including Alyssa Naeher, Emily Boyd, and Coach Rory Dames -- showcasing the team's newest merchandise line.

In addition, the team has partnered with Prevent Child Abuse America. PCAA is dedicated to preventing the abuse and neglect of our nation's children -- an issue that is on the rise in conjunction with many statewide stay-at-home orders. The Red Stars will be donating 10% of all merchandise sales from the evening to the cause.