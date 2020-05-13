Clubhouse Chatter: Who is the best TV sports announcer ever?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

Vin Scully. Love the longevity of his career, and his voice never fails to improve my mood.

-- John Lemon

Nationally, it probably has to be Al Michaels. His ability to cover myriad sports is impressive enough, but the way he delivers the goods during critical times always has been awfully impressive. Locally, I always loved Harry Caray. That may not be a popular opinion, but Caray never minced words when it came to how badly a team or player was performing. Fans appreciated his honesty and his refusal to worry about hurting someone's feelings. These days, that kind of candor has almost completely evaporated from the sports landscape.

-- John Dietz

Tie: The late Keith Jackson (authoritative, grand, controlled) and Vin Scully (just READ me "Happy Birthday." Wouldn't even have to sing it).

-- Joe Aguilar

There are too many great ones, and over too long a period of time, to name a definitive No. 1. My current favorites are Chicago Blackhawks announcers Pat Foley and Eddie Olczyk because they know hockey, are not afraid to critique the home team, are funny and they clearly are friends, which welcomes the listener. The late Keith Jackson provided a warmth and simple comfort level to a college football game that few announcers can match.

-- Dave Oberhelman

It's Vin Scully by miles. No one has ever painted a picture like Scully.

-- Barry Rozner