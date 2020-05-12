Clubhouse Chatter: Question headline

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

If we're talking about behind-the-scenes footage that was never made public, Chicago baseball has some good candidates. The '69 Cubs would be fun: Get to know Leo Durocher, see how much time the players spent on Rush Street. Another good one might be Harry Caray in the 1970s, when he claimed to have gone out for drinks 350 nights per year.

-- Mike McGraw

I can't get enough of the "30 for 30" series. My favorites have been on some of the best college teams or biggest scandals: SMU football, Len Bias, Hank Gathers, '83 NC State, Fab Five. I'd like to see one on the 1985 Villanova team that stunned Georgetown. An all-time upset but also a team with its share of off-the-court issues.

-- John Lemon

It is not a local topic, and it's about an individual, but an examination of retired Indiana University and Texas Tech men's basketball coach Bobby Knight could fill a series by itself. I am partial to him because I attended Indiana in the early 1980s when his presence dominated the campus, but I see him as a complicated individual whose positive and negative actions would provide compelling viewing.

-- Dave Oberhelman

A deep dive on the Cubs' 108-year World Series title drought, complete with footage of a young Wrigley Field and interviews from old and current Cubs. So many potential story lines/episodes (1969, 1984, 2003, 2008, jinxes, Wrigley, Maddon, Theo). ESPN's "30 for 30" documentary on Cleveland ("Believeland") was wonderfully done, and the network would crush this, too.

-- Joe Aguilar