Blast from the past: Banks hit 500th home run 50 years ago

Ernie Banks created so many fond memories and reached so many milestones during his 19-year stay with the Cubs.

In the latter category, the Hall of Famer rounded the bases 50 years ago today at Wrigley Field after hitting his 500th home run.

Nearing the end of his career at age 39, Banks came up to the plate in the second inning with 2 outs and the bases empty and connected for No. 500 off Braves starting pitcher Pat Jarvis.

"I was looking for an inside pitch because that's mostly what I've been getting this year, and I haven't been getting around on them," Banks told reporters after the historic blast, a line drive to the left field bleachers. "I want to say I got some satisfaction of hitting it off such an established pitcher as Pat Jarvis. He is a real pro and has been around for a time, and hitting one off a fellow like that adds to the satisfaction and gives you a lift.

"It was exciting working up to that. I didn't think about it that much, but there was a lot of talk about it. People were pulling for me to do it. My daughter was getting a little irritated that it was taking so long. She said, 'Dad, hit the home run so we can get the media off our backs.' I told her, 'All right, Jen, I'll get it over with.'"

At the time, Banks was only the ninth player in major league history to hit 500 home runs. "Mr. Cub" retired after the 1971 season with 512 homers, which currently ranks 23rd in history.

Sammy Sosa is the Cubs' all-time leader with 545 home runs.

The Cubs retired Banks' uniform No. 14 in 1982. Spending his entire career (1953-1971) with the Cubs, he is the franchise's all-time leader in games played (2,528), at-bats (9,421) and total bases (4,706).

A two-time MVP and 14-time all-star, Banks was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

On Jan. 23, 2015, Banks passed away at 83.

"It's so rare in this game where you have someone who, No. 1, seems to make friends as easy as Ernie made them," said Steve Stone, who pitched for the Cubs from 1974 to 1976 before moving to the broadcast booth for 20 years. "Two, you never have anybody saying a bad word about him. I've known Ernie for a long time, since the mid-'70s when I put on a Cubs uniform and had a lot of interaction with him. But I've never heard anybody say, 'I don't like Ernie Banks.'

"It's like saying you don't like Santa Claus. How can you not like Ernie Banks? He was one of the most lovable human beings that our game has ever produced and he never lost that childlike enthusiasm that we see from the youngsters but we tend to lose as adults. Ernie never lost that. He never lost his ability to see the bright side of whatever situation came along, whatever life handed him. He's a guy that will be missed."