High school sports dynasties: Girls No. 10, Barrington softball

Editor's note: The Daily Herald is counting down the Top 10 boys and girls high school sports dynasties over the past 20 years, two at a time. We start today at No. 10 with Naperville North boys soccer and Barrington softball.

If you followed Barrington softball this century, you've sure seen a lot of success.

How about 633 wins and only 129 losses?

How about eight trips to the state finals, including a pair of runner-up trophies along with four third-place and one fourth-place trophy?

All 633 wins belong to hall of fame coach Perry Peterson, who is actually the second active winningest coach in IHSA softball history with 842 wins.

Among the active coaches, he trails only Ken Grams, who has directed Elk Grove to 948 wins while competing in the same league as Barrington (Mid-Suburban).

"Our consistency has been because of a combination of wonderful families and fantastic commitment to the sport by the school," Peterson said. "We've had some terrific success. It's been neat and I'm happy for all our student-athletes."

And Peterson had some of the best, including Daily Herald all-area honorary captains Kendall Peterson (2019 co-captain), Abbey Jacobsen (2018 and 2017), Loren Krzysko (2013), Kim Cygan (2008), Claire Voris (2007 and 2006), Abby Reed (2004 co-captain) and Samantha Deevy (2004 co-captain).

Since 2000, the Fillies have had 35 players go on to play in college, including 16 at the Division I level.

Peterson called the 2013 season "truly amazing."

The Fillies went 36-2 and lost both games by 1 run.

The only regular-season loss was in 15 innings, a 3-2 decision to Marengo on April 20 of that year.

In their other loss, the Fillies were up 2-1 and 1 strike away from winning when St. Charles East rallied to prevail in the Class 4A state semifinal. Barrington went on to defeat York for third place.

"It was such a tight-knit group with amazing character," Peterson said. "At times, our practices were more entertaining than the games because the kids just loved to be there."

Three times in this century the Fillies reached a school-record 37 wins (2004, 2007 and 2017). They won 8 supersectionals, 10 sectionals, 9 MSL titles and currently 18 consecutive regionals.

"We're just hoping we can make as much noise the next 20 years," Peterson said.