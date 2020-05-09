High school sports dynasties: Boys No. 10, Naperville North boys soccer

Editor's note: The Daily Herald is counting down the Top 10 boys and girls high school sports dynasties over the past 20 years, two at a time. We start today at No. 10 with Naperville North boys soccer and Barrington softball.

Naperville North boys soccer players love to hang out in the Hoffman Estates High School parking lot.

It's become a special place for them the past few years.

The Huskies have been one of the most dominant area boys programs in any sport of the 21st century, winning the Class 3A championship in 2016, 2017 and 2018. The streak ended in 2019 with a supersectional loss to eventual state runner-up Morton.

It's become something of a tradition for the Huskies to make the 27-mile drive to Hoffman Estates together. Each year they won, after celebrating with friends, the Huskies would drive back to Hoffman Estates to relive the memories of their championship run just hours after receiving their first-place medals. And Huskies past and present will go throughout the year to consider what they accomplished and what they hope to accomplish again.

"That's been kind of a neat tradition," said Konrad, who recently was named one of the top 100 coaches in the country regardless of sport and gender by MaxPreps. "Hopefully, we'll get a chance to go up there again."

But the Huskies' dynasty is about more than three straight championships. It's about 45 consecutive wins. That streak ended with two draws to open the season. The 47-game unbeaten streak ended the third game.

"That's arguably more impressive than winning three state championships," Konrad said of the winning streak.

The Huskies earned that streak the hard way.

"We went out of state during that time. We played some of the best teams around the country," Konrad said Friday.

