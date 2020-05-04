Boys soccer: Marmion tabs Alvarez new soccer coach

Marmion named 2003 graduate Gerardo Alvarez its new soccer coach.

Native to Argentina, Alvarez's family moved to Aurora in 1991. In his junior season at Marmion he broke the single-season school record for goals (27) and then shattered the record the next season with 46 goals.

Alvarez, The Daily Herald All-Area captain and Suburban Catholic Conference Player of the Year as a senior, was selected All-State and All-Midwest. He remains the school's all-time career scoring leader with 90 goals and 48 assists. In 2017 he was inducted into the Marmion Academy Hall of Fame.

Upon graduation, Alvarez attended Northwestern University, where he racked up 28 goals, 24 assists and 80 points in his collegiate career earning him Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors as well as All-Big Ten Honors. He also led the Big Ten in scoring as a sophomore, and was selected first team NSCAA All-Region.

Alvarez was a 3-year captain and contributed four goals as a senior in Northwestern's run to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. He participated in the 2007 MLS Combine before beginning his professional career with the Cleveland City Stars of the United Soccer League.

Trading in his cleats for a corporate job, Alvarez currently works as a Business Relationship Manager for JPM Chase in Wheaton. He simultaneously worked as an assistant coach at Aurora University from 2009-2012 and later at Benedictine University from 2012-2015, during which they won the league for the first time in school history.

Alvarez lives in Yorkville with his wife Megan Carey, a 2003 Rosary graduate, and their four children.