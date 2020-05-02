Clubhouse Chatter: My best piece of memorabilia

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

I'd like to say the autographed baseballs I got from Ted Williams and Nellie Fox in 1969 when I was an 11-year old Washington Senators batboy for a day during a spring training game against the Yankees. But, alas, I brought those baseballs home and played with them with my friends. So, I'll go with Harry Caray's autograph on a menu from Harry & Steve's restaurant in Scottsdale, Ariz., that Harry gave me during a meal my friends and I had there during spring training sometime in the 1980s.

-- John Radtke

I have the puck from my first hat trick. In the "Not-At-All-Humble-Brag" category, it should be noted I had 4 that night.

-- Barry Rozner

An unworn Whisper Creek golf cap signed in 2001 by former U.S. Open champs Orville Moody, Gene Littler and Billy Casper, all of whom have passed and had beautiful signatures. A unworn Blackhawks cap with a "Savoir-Faire" patch on it signed by one of my boyhood idols, Denis Savard. I could go on.

-- Joe Aguilar

Chicago Fire bobbleheads of Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Bastian Schweinsteiger, Austin Berry, Przemyslaw Frankowski and ... me, holding a voice recorder, dressed in a Fire kit. They are mementos to covering the club over the last two-plus decades.

-- Orrin Schwarz

When I was about 8 or 9 our family attended an old-timers game in Colorado. Before these incredible legends took the field, they signed autographs, and I still have three baseballs with signatures from Brooks Robinson, Bob Feller, Whitey Ford and Ed Lopat. There are a few others that are extremely difficult to decipher, one of which is Ernie Banks'. It's pretty neat to still have these 40 years later.

-- John Dietz