 

Bulls expected to hire Sixers' Eversley as new GM

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 4/27/2020 8:30 AM

The Bulls plan to hire Marc Eversley as their new general manager, according to multiple reports.

News of an agreement broke late Sunday night and was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Eversley has spent the past four years with the Philadelphia 76ers as vice president of player personnel.

Prior to that, he spent three years scouting for the Washington Wizards and seven years with the Toronto Raptors.

Eversley began his career with Nike in 1999, in marketing and player relations.

Eversley joined the 76ers around the time they started to pull out of the rock-bottom years of "The Process," which yielded five top-five draft picks from 2013-16.

He's been credited for identifying and scouting Matisse Thybulle, a rookie defensive specialist for Philadelphia this season.

Eversley is a native of Brampton, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. He played college basketball at the NAIA level at Urbana University in Ohio, a school that recently closed.

The Bulls will have plenty of height in the front office, since Eversley and new vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas both stand 6-foot-8.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Bulls began their overhaul of the front office by hiring Karnisovas from the Denver Nuggets on April 13.

His first additions to the staff were J.J. Polk, who has been a salary-cap specialist for the New Orleans Pelicans, and Pat Connelly, a former assistant general manager of the Phoenix Suns.

Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Insiders fill out story of
Related Article
Insiders fill out story of "The Last Dance"
 
Chicago Bulls might have misread Harrison's value
Related Article
Chicago Bulls might have misread Harrison's value
 
'I have a big story coming your way': How McDill broke news of Pippen wanting to leave Bulls
Related Article
'I have a big story coming your way': How McDill broke news of Pippen wanting to leave Bulls
 
Can Arcidiacono bring more to Bulls than taking charges?
Related Article
Can Arcidiacono bring more to Bulls than taking charges?
 
If Valentine has an NBA future, it's likely not with Bulls
Related Article
If Valentine has an NBA future, it's likely not with Bulls
 
Despite distance, Karnisovas is ready to start fixing the Bulls
Related Article
Despite distance, Karnisovas is ready to start fixing the Bulls
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 