Bulls expected to hire Sixers' Eversley as new GM

The Bulls plan to hire Marc Eversley as their new general manager, according to multiple reports.

News of an agreement broke late Sunday night and was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Eversley has spent the past four years with the Philadelphia 76ers as vice president of player personnel.

Prior to that, he spent three years scouting for the Washington Wizards and seven years with the Toronto Raptors.

Eversley began his career with Nike in 1999, in marketing and player relations.

Eversley joined the 76ers around the time they started to pull out of the rock-bottom years of "The Process," which yielded five top-five draft picks from 2013-16.

He's been credited for identifying and scouting Matisse Thybulle, a rookie defensive specialist for Philadelphia this season.

Eversley is a native of Brampton, Ontario, a suburb of Toronto. He played college basketball at the NAIA level at Urbana University in Ohio, a school that recently closed.

The Bulls will have plenty of height in the front office, since Eversley and new vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas both stand 6-foot-8.

The Bulls began their overhaul of the front office by hiring Karnisovas from the Denver Nuggets on April 13.

His first additions to the staff were J.J. Polk, who has been a salary-cap specialist for the New Orleans Pelicans, and Pat Connelly, a former assistant general manager of the Phoenix Suns.

