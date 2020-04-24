You can hit the links May 1, but must adhere to these guidelines

While golf courses will open their doors to the public in Illinois on May 1, there are still a host of restrictions that have been laid out by Governor J.B. Pritzker. Daily Herald File photo

While golf courses will open their doors to the public in Illinois on May 1, there are still a host of restrictions that have been laid out by Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The full list can be found under "Golf Operational Guidelines" at www.illinois.gov/dceo, but here are the top ones:

• Players shall be grouped in twosomes only.

• Tee times will be spaced in 15-minute intravals.

• All bookings must be done online or over the phone.

• Practice ranges, chipping greens and putting greens will remain closed.

• No golf carts allowed except by those with physical limitations that prevent them from walking.

• Only privately owned pull carts may be used.

• The bottom of the cup must be elevated. This can be done by turning the cup upside down so that the new bottom is roughly an inch below the lip of the hole, or by placing Styrofoam in the bottom of the cup.

• Flags may not be removed.

• No beverage or snack carts.

• No caddies will be allowed.

• There will be no rakes in the bunker. The release suggests sorting the sand with a club.