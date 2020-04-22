Feder: ESPN 1000's Marc Silverman reveals cancer diagnosis

Marc Silverman, widely admired afternoon co-host on Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM, disclosed on his show Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, Robert Feder writes.

He said he would be starting chemotherapy treatment next week.

An outpouring of well-wishes followed.

"All of us at ESPN Chicago and Good Karma Brands know that Silvy is a fighter and he's strong," said Mike Thomas, market manager for ESPN Chicago. "We're here for him 100 percent whatever he needs during this time."

Silverman, 48, grew up in Skokie and graduated from Niles North High School and Southern Illinois University.

He worked as a sports intern and reporter at news/talk WGN 720-AM before joining ESPN 1000 on its launch 1998.

Since 2007 he's been teamed with Tom Waddle from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

