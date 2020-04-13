Bulls regime under Karnisovas: Forman out, Paxson becomes adviser

The Bulls Monday officially announced the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as the team's new executive vice president of basketball operations.

At the same time, the Bulls announced a new job title for John Paxson -- senior adviser of basketball operations. They also relived Gar Forman of duties as general manager and said he will no longer be involved in basketball operations.

This is a rare change for the Bulls. Since Jerry Reinsdorf led a group that bought the team in 1985, only Jerry Krause and Paxson had served as head of basketball operations. Paxson replaced Krause in 2003.

Karnisovas, 48, is a native of Lithuania who was the Denver Nuggets general manager. He joined the Nuggets as assistant GM in 2013 and earned a promotion in 2017.

"This is the height of a dream for me, and I am prepared for the challenge that it presents," Karnisovas said in a statement. "I grew up watching the Chicago Bulls. They represented American basketball and the NBA to a kid from Lithuania. I've always had a love for this franchise and to be a part of it and influence its revival is a privilege. I want to thank Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf and the entire Bulls organization for presenting me with this opportunity and welcoming me and my family to Chicago."

Karnisovas and team President Michael Reinsdorf are scheduled to do a teleconference with reporters later today.

