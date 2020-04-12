Images: Former Chicago Cubs' Glenn Beckert
Updated 4/12/2020 5:01 PM
Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star second baseman for the Chicago Cubs in the 1960s and '70s, died Sunday. He was 79.
Chicago Cubs infielder Glenn Beckert shown in 1968.
Associated Press
Daily Herald fileFormer Chicago Cub second baseman Glenn Beckert swings his cane as he gets a high five from Ron Coomer during the annual Cubs Convention, Friday, January 15, 2016 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.
Glenn Beckert, left, and Don Kessinger coached the fantasy campers who handed Naperville resident John Fieser's team its third straight loss.
Courtesy of John Fieser
Chicago Cubs infielders Glenn Beckert, left, and Ron Santo relax in their hotel room at the Waldorf Astoria in New York Sept. 8, 1969 after arriving for a two game series against the Mets.
Associated Press
Glenn Beckert, a former second baseman with the Cubs, listens to an eulogy at Holy Name Cathedral during the funeral for Chicago Cubs great and longtime radio announcer Ron Santo Friday, Dec. 10, 2010 in Chicago.
Associated Press
Glenn Beckert, a former second baseman with the Cubs, hugs Linda Brown, a daughter of Chicago Cubs great and longtime radio announcer Ron Santo, during the visitation at Holy Name Cathedral Thursday, Dec. 9, 2010, in Chicago.
Associated Press
