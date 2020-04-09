 

LaVine, Quigley, Catchings tabbed for HORSE competition

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Zach LaVine of the Bulls will compete in a HORSE competition that begins Sunday on ESPN and includes NBA, WNBA and retired players.

  • Former WNBA star Tamika Catchings, who played her first two years of high school basketball at Stevenson, will compete in a HORSE competition that begins Sunday on ESPN and includes NBA, WNBA and retired players. She was recently announced as a 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

  • Chicago Sky guard Allie Quigley, left, a former DePaul standout, will compete in a HORSE competition that begins Sunday on ESPN and includes NBA, WNBA and retired players.

Mike McGraw
 
 
Updated 4/9/2020 2:34 PM

No dunks allowed.

That's one significant rule for the HORSE competition featuring NBA, WNBA and retired players, which begins Sunday on ESPN. Bulls guard Zach LaVine, Sky guard Allie Quigley and suburban native Tamika Catchings are among the participants.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Each player will be on their "home" court and connected by video. A coin toss will begin each game, then players must describe each shot attempt, including whether it's a bank or swish.

The first round matchups will feature Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young vs. retired NBA guard Chauncey Billups; Catchings vs. Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley; LaVine vs. retired NBA forward Paul Pierce, and Quigley vs. Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul. The opening matchups will air on ESPN from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.

The semifinals and championship of this single-elimination tournament will be held on Thu., April 16 at 8 p.m. State Farm will donate $200,000 to charities focused on coronavirus response efforts.

Catchings, who spent two years at Stevenson High School, was announced recently as a 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee.

