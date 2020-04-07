Feder: Fox 32 adds Milwaukee's Kaitlin Sharkey to sports staff

Kaitlin Sharkey replaces Shae Peppler, who departed WFLD-Channel 32 in January after two years as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor.

With the world of sports at a standstill, this may seem like an inopportune time to hire a sportscaster. But Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32 has its eyes on the future with the addition of Kaitlin Sharkey, Robert Feder writes.

Just in from WITI, the Fox station in Milwaukee, Sharkey replaces Shae Peppler, who departed in January after two years as a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor.

A Milwaukee native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Sharkey worked for two stations in Green Bay before joining WITI in 2017.

"Milwaukee is home, will always be home, but my time here is done," she wrote on Facebook. "I'm excited about a new opportunity."

Sharkey starts on the air at Fox 32 next week.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.