Clubhouse Chatter: If you weren't a sports writer, what would you be?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

I was an economics major in college, so hopefully I could devise some sort of company or television network that would help this country avoid destroying itself economically every few years. Either that or be a test case for the hair loss restoration industry.

-- Mike McGraw

I'd keep it in the sports field and be a middle school or high school physical education teacher. I would have enjoyed organizing the students and seeing them compete in different events and sports while also having the opportunity to coach one of the school's sports teams.

-- John Leusch

I was a hockey and baseball radio play-by-play man in a small market before coming to this newspaper 20 years ago. Sold advertising for the hockey team on the side, handled public relations, ran game day operations, etc. I enjoyed the day-to-day aspects of being part of a franchise. Except for that part when the front office and coaching staff all lost our gigs when the team was sold without notice.

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

I once got paid $2 an hour under the table, all you can eat for free, at a hot dog joint. To this day, I know I can still fix a dog with everything, with fries, lickety-split. I bagged groceries in high school, wearing a sparkling-white shirt. I can't imagine not doing what I do now professionally. Being a sports writer is a blast. But if someday I can't, I'd have to do something involving people, serving them, face-to-face, wearing a smile. Just like when I was a kid.

-- Joe Aguilar

Before I decided on sports, I wanted to be a dentist or an eye doctor, but science class got in the way. It came to be I liked working outside, the beauty of flowers and appreciated shipshape landscaping. Maybe it was that trip to the Biltmore House. I'd like working at a forest preserve, golf course or on a grounds crew at a major league park.

-- Mike Smith