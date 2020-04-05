Clubhouse Chatter: If you weren't a sports writer what would you be?

What our Sports staff has to say while waiting for the games to resume.

The opportunity to go back in time and choose a different profession? It would have to be to fulfill Grandma's wish for one of her grandchildren to become a doctor. Especially during this crisis, it would be the right choice.

-- Orrin Schwarz

The long grind of the Major League Baseball season has never left much time for outside interests, but I did have a nice run coaching my son and daughter in the Palatine Park District house basketball league. It was a lot of fun seeing many of the same kids growing as players and developing their games. Coaching also keeps you in your sport of choice, and that's why it was always an appealing option.

-- Scot Gregor

A teacher. I've always loved working with kids, so about 10 years ago I applied for my substitute teacher's license, and it's been such a blessing. It's extremely rare when a male sub walks into a student's classroom, but when I do they are always excited to see me. Although the pay is modest, I always feel far more enriched after working through math, writing or science problems with the kids.

Even more gratifying are my sub shifts as a teacher's aide, assisting those students who need a bit more help. I go home with my cup full.

-- John Dietz

A teacher/coach/athletic director. Until senior year of high school that was the plan, but when I figured out I had no desire to deal with six to eight more years of school, I canned that idea. Back then, you needed a master's degree to get anywhere in education, so sportswriting had a greater appeal.

-- John Radtke