Rozner: Can Jordan, Bulls docuseries arrive in time?

Michael Jordan pours champagne on Dennis Rodman in the locker room after the Bulls beat Utah Jazz in Game 6 the 1998 NBA Finals. Daily Herald File Photo, 1998

On Sunday mornings, I'm usually up by 5 or 6 o'clock.

Old habits, as it were.

No longer prepping for a radio show, I am allowed the joys of European Tour golf, which generally hits the back nine of the final round as I'm pouring my first cup.

Sometimes, if lucky, the leaders are just teeing off overseas.

Minus such treats, on a recent Sunday morning as I flipped through hundreds of useless channels -- yeah, the unplugging is coming as soon as I get out of contract jail -- the remote somehow left me on a channel with "Hogan's Heroes."

It was a solid three minutes before I was conscious again and able to switch to something less painful, though it's not the worst thing I've seen.

No, that has to go to ESPN's "World Axe Throwing Championship," which the four-letter network spells with an "e" at the end of "ax."

If our own Grammar Moses has a problem with that, and there's little doubt Jim Baumann will be disturbed, he can take it up with them.

As usual, I digress, though it's not like we don't have time for it. To borrow from "Good Will Hunting" and the fine words of Morgan while watching a Little League game, "What are we gonna do that we can't spare 15 minutes?"

Sort of where we are right now.

I've been getting out of the house for a run every day, and nearly every day I watch a game being played on a pond not far from home.

The swans seem to be guarding a net, or nest I suppose, though at times they vacate, perhaps trying to create offense in the final minute. It's unclear what team the ducks or geese are on, but since nearly everyone hates geese, I assume they're facing off against the rest of the paddlers.

It's uncertain how they keep score, but each day I gain more insight into how the game is played. And live sports are hard to find right now.

If it sounds like I may have gone 'round the bend, I won't argue, but I also watched an eight-part series on Netflix called, "Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians."

It was fascinating. Really. And by the end, I was starting to get a handle on how they keep score. Except not so much.

It was still entertaining, all usual sarcasm aside.

There will be more searching and desperation over the next few weeks, at least until April 19 at 8 p.m., when ESPN gives us the first two episodes of their Michael Jordan docuseries, "The Last Dance."

Running two shows every Sunday for five weeks, ESPN moved up the release by two months to give fans something to watch.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We've heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series," ESPN said in a statement released Tuesday. "We're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that.

"We hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."

Joining fans lobbying for the series have been current and former NBA players wanting the early release of a look at the Bulls' dynasty, with exclusive footage gained by an NBA Entertainment crew that followed the Bulls throughout the 1997-98 season, and the last of their six titles.

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars. They were a global phenomenon," director Jason Hehir said in a statement. "Making 'The Last Dance' was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team.

"For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series, as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

Well, it's not cricket, or confusing pond sports.

But it'll do in a pinch.