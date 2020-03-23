Cuban thinks NBA could return in mid-May

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told a Dallas television station he thinks it's conceivable for the NBA to resume play in mid-May. The league suspended games on Mar. 11. Associated Press

Bored sports fans would probably agree, the sooner the professional sports leagues can start up again, the better.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said during a television interview Monday he's hoping a mid-May restart is possible for the NBA.

"You know no one has perfect information right now and so all decisions are tough," Cuban said in a Skype interview with Dallas station WFAA. "But, you know, if I had to guess based off the people I've talked to at the CDC and other places -- I would say that the over-under would be June 1, and I'm taking the under.

"Hopefully by the middle of May, we're starting to get back to normal and the NBA is playing games. Maybe not with fans, but we're playing it because sports plays such an important role. You know, people want something to cheer for, people want something to rally around, people want something to be excited about."

The NBA helped set the coronavirus response in motion by suspending the season on Mar. 11. When Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus, it forced the league and the rest of the country to take it seriously.

So far, there's been no indication from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about when the league might resume.

"I'm proud of Adam Silver," Cuban said. "I'm proud of the NBA and the way we've reacted. I think we've led the way, and hopefully will lead the way out of this.

"Sports is what we need right now and I think the NBA is ready to play that role."

• Twitter: @McGrawDHBulls