 

Clubhouse Chatter: 3 favorite sports movies?

 
Updated 3/22/2020 5:44 PM

What our columnists and sports writers have to say as they wait for the games to resume.

What are your three favorite sports movies?

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Hoosiers," "The Pride of the Yankees," "The Blind Side"

-- John Radtke

"Rocky," "A League of Their Own," "Slap Shot"

-- Joe Aguilar

"Raging Bull," "Bang the Drum Slowly," "Big Fan"

-- Kevin Schmit

"Secretariat," "Sea Biscuit," "The Champ"

-- John Leusch

"Breaking Away," "The Pride of the Yankees," "Brian's Song"

-- Dave Oberhelman

"Hoop Dreams," "Hoosiers," "Caddyshack"

-- John Lemon

"Hoosiers," "Love and Basketball," "A League of Their Own"

-- Patricia Babcock McGraw

"The Natural," "Field of Dreams," "The Longest Yard (1974)"

-- Jerry Fitzpatrick

"The Natural," "Bad News Bears" (Walter Matthau version), "Rocky"

-- Orrin Schwarz

