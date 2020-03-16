Feder: How Chicago sports talkers are adjusting to world without sports

I caught up with Mark Giangreco just as he was heading home Sunday from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, to ask the obvious question: What does a sportscaster do when there's no sports going on?

For Chicago's No. 1 sports anchor, the answer is to play your greatest hits.

"Starting tomorrow we'll be bringing back my 'Make Mark Do Your Job' segments from the late '90s," said Giangreco, lead sports anchor at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7 and a fixture on Chicago TV since 1982. "Plus our great Bulls championship specials as well as commemorating milestone events like Michael Jordan's return from baseball 25 years ago this week."

As he prepared to board his flight -- armed with sanitizer to wipe down his seat and armrest -- Giangreco added: "My ABC 7 sportscasts will become Chicago's 'Sports History Channel' as we provide the best alternative programming in town along with all breaking sports news as it pertains to the virus. . . . I might try to come up with some alternative hybrid virus-proof sports."

