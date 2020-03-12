Big Ten, Big 12, SEC cancel hoops tournaments
Updated 3/12/2020 11:02 AM
Several college basketball conference tournaments have been canceled moments before tipoff, putting the NCAA Tournament at risk.
The Big Ten, Big 12 and the SEC tournaments announced they were off, and other conferences were expected to follow suit.
The men's NCAA Tournament is one of the most popular events on the American sports calendar. March Madness draws hundreds of thousands of fans to arenas from coast to coast.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.