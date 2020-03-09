Hoge leaves WGN radio for NBC Sports Chicago

Adam Hoge, the Chicago sports reporter and podcaster who covers the Bears for Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM, is jumping to NBC Sports Chicago.

Hoge will sign on this week as the regional sports network's new multiplatform White Sox Insider.

Before joining WGN in 2014 Hoge was a host and producer at Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM.

Born and raised in Lincoln Park, he's a graduate of St. Ignatius College Prep and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

At WGN Hoge also served as manager of digital sports content.

Baseball at WMVP: Look for Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk WMVP 1000-AM to fortify its local lineup with the addition of a nightly baseball talk show. Mike Thomas, market manager for ESPN Chicago, confirmed that Jonathan Hood will host the new show from 6 to 7 p.m. weeknights, starting March 23. It follows the recent addition of a weekly hockey show co-hosted by Brian Hanley and Pat Boyle. Both moves may be seen as precursors to ESPN 1000's new management making a run at White Sox and Blackhawks radio play-by-play rights, now held by WGN.