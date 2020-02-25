Feder: Barry Cronin takes over weekly golf show on The Score

Barry Cronin, the former Sun-Times sportswriter who's now editor of Chicago District Golfer magazine, has been named co-host of "Scorecard," the weekly golf show on Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM.

Starting April 4, he'll join co-host David Schuster, reporter and update anchor on The Score, from 6 to 8 a.m. Saturdays.

Cronin and Schuster succeed Ed Sherman and Steve Olken, who stepped down after 10 years on the show.

"In addition to keeping up with the PGA Tour, David and I plan to entertain our listeners by exploring local courses, how to play better, the latest golf gear, cool golf travel destinations, how to get more kids involved in the game . . . the list goes on," Cronin told me.

