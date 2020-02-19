Feder: WGN to air Chicago Fire soccer broadcasts

WGN-Channel 9 is getting back into the play-by-play sports business after all, Robert Feder writes.

The Nexstar Media Group station today announced a multiyear agreement to become the TV home for all locally broadcast Chicago Fire soccer games, starting this season.

Kicking off March 7 with Chicago Fire at New England Revolution, WGN will air 24 regular-season home and away matches (with another 10 games airing nationally on ABC, ESPN, FS1, Univision and UniMás).

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

