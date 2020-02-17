Feder: Cubs TV broadcasts get additional home on Hulu

The Marquee Sports Network has a deal with Hulu to broadcast all Cubs games. Courtesy of Marquee Sports Network

There's still no deal with Comcast Xfinity, but Marquee Sports Network has signed an agreement with the streaming service Hulu to carry the new television home of the Cubs, according to Robert Feder.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hulu and add them to our growing list of over 30 affiliates who will carry the network," Marquee GM Mike McCarthy said in a statement.

The addition of Hulu + Live TV provides an alternative to cable cord cutters, according to Broadcasting and Cable.

Starting Saturday, the joint venture of the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group will begin airing all preseason and regular season games. Additional programming is expected to include "The Sports Reporters," a weekly roundtable reminiscent of "The Sports Writers on TV," and a monthly talk show hosted by Ryan Dempster.

On the move: Gordon Wittenmyer, Chicago Cubs beat writer for the Sun-Times since 2007, is leaving to join NBC Sports Chicago. Starting in early March, he'll become the new Cubs Insider for the regional sports network. With a week to go before the start of spring training, the Sun-Times posted an opening Friday for Wittenmyer's position. He's expected to continue as a contributor to Entercom sports/talk WSCR 670-AM. Before joining the Sun-Times, the University of Washington graduate worked for the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and Seattle Times.

Onward, upward: Chicago Tribune baseball writer Paul Sullivan, one of a dwindling number of sports columnists left at the newspaper, has been designated as its "In the Wake of the News" columnist. The title most recently was held by David Haugh, whose freelance position was eliminated last month. "Sullivan joins a list of Chicago's great journalists in becoming the 18th sports columnist to hold the distinguished title in the newspaper's 172-year history," said a note to readers Sunday. Sullivan, a graduate of the University of Missouri at Columbia, joined the Tribune in 1981. He's president of the Baseball Writers Association of America.