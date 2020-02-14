Bryant set to report to Cubs training camp on Saturday

MESA, Ariz. -- As trade rumors continue to swirl, Kris Bryant is scheduled to report to spring training with the Cubs on Saturday morning.

The star third baseman is also expected to speak with the media for the first time since the end of last season.

A lot has happened with Bryant since the Cubs closed out 2019 with 10 losses in their final 12 games and missed the playoffs.

President Theo Epstein revealed he needs to slash payroll to get the Cubs back under the luxury tax threshold, and Bryant instantly became the top trade target.

Bryant is making $18.6 million this season, but he lost his service time grievance and won't be eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season.

Since he is almost guaranteed to sign with another team when he hits the open market, trading Bryant now gives the Cubs a maximum return of needed young talent.

Bryant should have plenty to say about his present and future, and new manager and former teammate David Ross is sure the 2016 National League MVP will handle it well.

"Kris has been dealing with a lot throughout his career, the expectations and the spotlight being on him since the time I met him," Ross said. "I've talked to him on the phone and know where he's at mentally. That guy is solid mentally and a focused human being.

"To deal with what he's had to deal with and produce the way he's produced, I don't know how he's done it to this point. I wouldn't know how to handle all the stuff he's already dealt with. He's rock solid in handling things great."