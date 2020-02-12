 

Feder: Mark Grace, Elise Menaker join Marquee Sports Network team

  • Former Cubs first baseman Mark Grace will provide pregame, in-game and postgame analysis for Marquee Sports Network while continuing as an analyst for Arizona Diamondbacks games on Fox Sports Arizona.

Updated 2/12/2020 6:17 AM

With 10 days to go before its launch as TV home of Chicago Cubs broadcasts, Marquee Sports Network has added former Cubs first baseman Mark Grace to its roster of part-time on-air personalities, Robert Feder writes.

Also joining Marquee Sports Network is Big Ten Network reporter and host Elise Menaker, who'll produce feature stories and other content for Marquee and contribute as a field reporter and host.

Menaker, who'll continue to work for BTN, is a former sports anchor and reporter at NBC affiliate WTMJ in Milwaukee and the younger sister of Chicago radio personality Michelle "Showbiz Shelly" Menaker.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.

