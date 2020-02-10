Feder: Marquee Sports Network to air sports betting show 'Follow The Money'

Marquee Sports Network, set to debut February 22 as TV home of Chicago Cubs broadcasts, will air a weekday morning sports betting show -- "Follow The Money" with Mitch Moss and Pauly Howard -- produced by Vegas Stats & Information Network.

"That's our toe in the water in the gaming space, but I would expect more to come from us," Mike McCarthy, general manager of the regional sports network, told Cablefax.com.

The joint venture between the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group kicks off a major promotional campaign today in hopes of building awareness -- with or without Comcast Xfinity onboard.

"We're going to tap into and drive home awareness of all the brand benefits using imagery and emotion and what fans go through when they're watching nine innings of Cubs baseball," marketing vice president Amy McDevitt told Broadcasting & Cable.

