Fox Valley scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 5

Boys basketball

Wednesday's results

Elgin Academy 63, Morgan Park Academy 28

Eisenhower 67, St. Edward 43

St. Edward -- Pomeroy 2 0-0 6, Godfrey 1 0-0 2, Sajtar 0 0-0 0, Oquendo 4 4-4 14, Fazel 0 0-0 0, J.Breier 2 0-0 6, Wilson 1 0-0 3, Franklin 1 0-0 2, Breier 2 0-0 4, Zielinski 0 0-0 0, Bedolla 1 0-0 2, Busto 0 0-0 0, Sauceda 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 4-4 43.

Eisenhower -- Braggs 4 0-0 9, Smith 1 0-0 3m, Barry 4 0-0 8, Covington 1 0-0 2, Hale 1 0-0 2, Fields 1 0-0 2, Jones 5 3-4 14, Holloway 2 2-2 7, Tomeski 0 0-0 0, Sutton 2 0-0 4, Oliva 2 0-0 6, Mitchell 4 0-0 10, Blackman 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-6 67.

St. Edward 11 5 9 18 --43

Eisenhower 23 13 13 18 --67

3-point baskets: StE -- Pomeroy 2, J.Brier 2, Oquendo 2, Wilson; E -- Oliva 2, Mitchell 2, Braggs, Smith, Jones, Holloway.

Girls basketball

Wednesday's results

Jacobs 50, Prairie Ridge 35

Burlington Central 61, Hampshire 47

Hampshire -- Del Re 2 2-2 8, Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Dumoulin 5 0-0 13, Bannerman 5 6-8 17, Cork 1 0-0 3, Lambert 3 0-0 6. Totals 16 8-10 47.

Burlington Central -- Wells 5 5-7 15, DuVal 3 0-1 9, Kollhoff 1 1-2 3, Lichner 1 0-2 3, Moretti 2 0-0 6, Menke 1 2-4 4, Carani 1 0-0 2, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 5 4-4 17. Totals 20 12-20 61.

Hampshire 2 11 14 20 --47

Burlington Central 13 14 22 12 --61

3-point baskets: H -- Dumoulin 3, Del Re 2, Bannerman, Cork; BC -- DuVal 3, Schmidt 3, Moretti 2, Lichner.

Dundee-Crown 55, CL South 48

Dundee-Crown -- Schmidt 2 3-5 7, Oldham 0 2-2 2, Skibinski 2 2-2 6, Randl 5 0-0 13, Gotter 0 3-6 3, Crenshaw 8 8-8 24. Totals 17 15-23 55.

CL South -- Schoen 3 0-0 8, Swartz 3 1-2 10, Rich 3 1-2 8, Sevcik 4 2-2 11, Nunnally 3 1-4 7, Kuffel 0 0-0 0, Scharrenberg 1 0-0 2, Trier 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-10 48.

Dundee-Crown 7 20 11 17 --55

CL South 13 15 8 12 --48

3-point baskets: D-C -- Randl 3; CLS -- Swartz 3, Schoen 2, Rich, Sevcik.

Fouled out: CLS -- Schoen.

Huntley 41, Crystal Lake Central 21

Huntley -- Novak 0 0-0 0, Flaherty 0 0-0 0, Faulkner 6 3-9 15, Walker 0 0-0 0, Romano 0 0-0 0, Krich 0 1-2 1, Guazzo 0 0-0 0, Wash 0 3-4 3, Ozzauto 1 0-0 2, Galante 0 0-0 0, Nwogu 5 0-0 10, Seng 1 0-0 3, Giovacchini 1 0-0 2, Rysavy 2 1-2 5, Radermacher 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 8-17 41.

CL Central -- L.Fier 1 0-2 2, Ryan 5 2-2 12, Keller 0 4-4 4, Penza 0 0-2 0, Douros 1 0-0 3, Brickey 0 0-0 0, J.Fier 0 0-0 0, Arndt 0 0-1 0, Geske 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 6-11 21.

Huntley 18 9 11 3 --41

CL Central 4 4 4 9 --21

3-point baskets: H -- Seng; CLC -- Douros.

Boys swimming

Wednesday's results

Huntley 104, D300 66

Upcoming events

Today

Boys basketball

Harvest Christian at Aurora Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Oaks at Westminster Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

Timothy Christian at Aurora Christian, 8 p.m.

St. Francis at Aurora Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Geneva at Batavia, 7:15 p.m.

Rosary at ICCP, 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles East at St. Charles North, 7:15 p.m.

Marian Central at St. Edward, 7:30 p.m.

Streamwood at West Chicago, 7 p.m.

Geneva at Batavia, 7:15 p.m.

Girls bowling

Geneva at St. Edward, 4 p.m.

FriDAY, Feb. 7

Boys basketball

Bishop Mac at Aurora Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Wheaton Warrenville South at Batavia, 7:15 p.m.

Crystal Lake South at Burlington Central, 7 p.m.

Cary-Grove at Crystal Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Dundee-Crown at McHenry, 7 p.m.

Elgin at Larkin, 7 p.m.

Prairie Ridge at Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Huntley at Jacobs, 7 p.m.

Kaneland at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Rita at Marmion, 7 p.m.

South Elgin at Bartlett, 7 p.m.

Geneva at St. Charles East, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Park at St. Charles North, 7:15 p.m.

Streamwood at West Chicago, 7 p.m.

West Aurora at Oswego, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

South Elgin at Bartlett, 5:30 p.m.

Elgin at Larkin, 5:30 p.m.

Kaneland at Ottawa, 5:30 p.m.

Oswego at West Aurora, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

St. Charles East at IHSA Regional, 5 p.m.

Boys swimming

St. Charles North at DuKane Conference, 5:30 p.m.

SaturDAY, Feb. 8

Boys basketball

Aurora Christian at Ernie Kivisto Hoopfest at East Aurora, TBA

Grant at Crystal Lake South, 7 p.m.

Geneva at Hampshire, 3:30 p.m.

St. Viator at Jacobs, 3:30 p.m.

Hinsdale South at Kaneland, 6 p.m.

Foreman at St. Charles East, 4:30 p.m.

St. Edward at Chicago Christian, 7 p.m.

West Aurora vs. Bolingbrook at Kivisto Hoopfest, TBA

Girls basketball

Burlington Central at McHenry, 1:30 p.m.

Hampshire at Cary-Grove, 1:30 p.m.

Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South, 1:30 p.m.

Jacobs at Dundee-Crown, 1:30 p.m.

Elgin at IMSA, 1:30 p.m.

Prairie Ridge at Huntley, 7 p.m.

Batavia at St. Charles East, 2:45 p.m.

St. Charles North at Glenbard North, 2:45 p.m.

St. Edward at Bishop McNamara, 4:30 p.m.

Wheaton North at Geneva, 2:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Regionals

Class 3A DeKalb

Class 3A Huntley

Class 3A Marmion

Class 3A Lake Park

Class 2A Sycamore

Class 2A Woodstock North

Boys swimming

Bartlett, South Elgin at West Chicago UEC Tournament, 1 p.m.

St. Charles East at DKC Meet, 9 a.m.

St. Charles North at DuKane Conference, 11 a.m.

West Aurora at SPC Conference Meet, 1 p.m.

Girls bowling

South Elgin, Streamwood at IHSA Regional, TBA