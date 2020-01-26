Images: Kobe Bryant through the years
Updated 1/26/2020 2:41 PM
Revisit the life and career of Kobe Bryant, the NBA legend who died Sunday in a helicopter crash, with these photographs.
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant holds the Larry O'Brien championship trophy and finals MVP trophy after the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals Sunday, June 14, 2009, in Orlando, Fla.
Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant celebrates after the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 99-86 in Game 5 to win the NBA basketball finals Sunday, June 14, 2009, in Orlando, Fla.
Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, hugs Chicago Bulls' Derrick Rose, right, before an NBA basketball game between the Lakers and the Bulls, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2016, in Chicago.
Associated Press
United States' Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, from left, display the gold medal following a ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.
Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, right, and Vanessa Laine Bryant arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Associated Press
Kobe Bryant, left, and Glen Keane, winner of the award for best animated short for "Dear Basketball", pose in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers' forward Kobe Bryant reacts with former teammates Brian Shaw, left, and Rick Fox after an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. Kobe Bryant went out with a Hollywood ending to his remarkable career. He scored 60 points in his final NBA game Wednesday night, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA with an unbelievable offensive showcase in the Lakers' 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz. (Michael Goulding/The Orange County Register via AP) MAGS OUT; LOS ANGELES TIMES OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT
Associated Press
Actor Jack Nicholson, middle, claps as Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant walks by during the first half of Bryant's last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Eastern Conference's LeBron James (6), of the Miami Heat, laughs with Western Conference's Kobe Bryant (24), of the Los Angeles Lakers, during the fourth quarter of the NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2012, in Orlando, Fla. The Western Conference won 152-149.
Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant, left, hugs Magic Johnson during a ceremony before Bryant's last NBA basketball game, against the Utah Jazz, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Associated Press
Basketball legends Kobe Bryant, left, and Earvin Magic Johnson speak at the memorial service for Michael Jackson, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 7, 2009.
Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Kobe Bryant, left, poses with former Lakers player Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, second from left, and Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, with former Lakers player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, right, pose for photographs at a ceremony honoring Lakers owner Jerry Buss, with a television star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles, Monday, Oct. 30, 2006.
Associated Press
Associated Press
Kirk Hinrich defends Kobe Bryant in a December 2005 Bulls-Lakers game at the United Center.
Joe Lewnard/Daily Herald file photo
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant dunks the ball in the closing seconds during the second half in Game 5 of the NBA basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, June 15, 2008, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 103-98.
Associated Press
Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant
Associated Press
United States' Kobe Bryant kisses his gold medal after the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.
Associated Press
United States' Kobe Bryant smiles during the Opening Ceremony at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 27, 2012, in London.
Associated Press
United States' Kobe Bryant dunks against Spain's Pau Gasol, right, and Jose Calderon during the men's gold medal basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2012, in London.
Associated Press
FILE - In this April 13, 2016 file photo Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant acknowledges fans after the last NBA basketball game of his career against the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. He was 41.
Associated Press
