Images: Kobe Bryant through the years

Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers' forward Kobe Bryant reacts with former teammates Brian Shaw, left, and Rick Fox after an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. Kobe Bryant went out with a Hollywood ending to his remarkable career. He scored 60 points in his final NBA game Wednesday night, wrapping up 20 years in the NBA with an unbelievable offensive showcase in the Lakers' 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz. (Michael Goulding/The Orange County Register via AP) MAGS OUT; LOS ANGELES TIMES OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT