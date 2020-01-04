O'Donnell: David Stern's handling of 'The Michael Jordan Crisis of 1993' might have been his greatest feat

White Sox minor-leaguer Michael Jordan stretches his arm with help from Kerry Valrie before workouts in Sarasota, Fla. Did the late great NBA Commissioner David Stern arrange for Jordan's quixotic sojourn to the minors? Do you think anyone who knows will ever tell us? AP File Photo/Feb. 26, 1995

IF NOTHING ELSE, David Stern departed to join celestial company.

When the longtime commissioner of the NBA died Wednesday, he was immediately hailed as a peer of the most impacting overseers in the history of professional sports in America.

The existing exacta box had been no less than Kenesaw Mountain Landis and Pete Rozelle.

Stern is a worthy contender as the greatest of them all.

Landis was a theatrical federal judge from Chicago best known for his thoroughly extrajudicial handling of the 1919-21 MLB imaging problem forever designated as "The Black Sox Scandal."

Rozelle was the boy wonder who brought the NFL into an age of massive TV revenue sharing and was a critical operative in the 1966 merger of the NFL and the menacingly well-resourced AFL.

Both were extraordinarily facile men of their times.

But did either so efficiently manage such a vast array of challenges and visions as Stern?

"His legacy is so wide-ranging," said Brian McIntyre -- the accomplished Chicago native who was at Stern's side from tipoff to buzzer as the NBA's executive VP of communications.

"He grew the game and the NBA to unimaginable heights," McIntyre told The Daily Herald.

"He leaves a league with a solid conscience and an unlimited future, a far cry from the league he inherited."

At the time of his ascendancy to commissioner in 1984, Stern also inherited a transcendent force who would bring both acclaim and agita to his basket-based branch of show business.

That would be Michael Jordan, the wild hare from Wilmington, North Carolina.

There is no question that Jordan's inspirational talent and aura allowed Stern's NBA to put its off-court excesses of the 1980s behind and greatly accelerate its global growth.

But there is also little doubt that aspects of Jordan's personal excesses brought the league to the precipice of unprecedented scandal in 1993.

That was the sordid spring when tales of Jordan's gambling and gaming debts spun into a strange summer that bottomed with the murder of James Jordan, Michael's father.

Two months later, moments after throwing out the first pitch of the White Sox's ALCS vs. Toronto, Jordan -- at the absolute peak of his basketball mastery -- suddenly "retired."

Many questions were asked but none of the right ones were fully answered or investigated.

In December 1993, Jordan began his distractingly quixotic dalliance with baseball.

A neat 15 months later, he was back with the Bulls, to bookend three more championships.

Whimsical pursuit of his father's diamond dream or a remarkably creative suspension imagineered by such brilliant thinkers as Stern, Nike's Phil Knight, Jerry Reinsdorf and David Falk, Jordan's agent?

Think any who know the full facts are ever going to talk?

As All-America spook Allen Dulles once said: "The best covert operations stay just that from inception to infinity."

Stern's genius for consensus and thinking above the rim now belong to the mythology of the NBA.

But his most compelling feat may have been the summer when Jordan was saved from himself.

STREET-BEATIN': Despite the contretemps over a 2020 contract with Illinois horsemen to hold a live meet at Arlington Park, Bill Carstanjen and Churchill Downs Inc. are reportedly playing benignly civil for one big reason: They want to have enough goodwill left in the state to land the management contract to operate the Chicago casino. (The two sides remain stalemated with no further negotiations scheduled.)…

Brent Musburger and his vsin.com report that Sunday NFC road 'dogs in the wild-card round are 12-4-1 since 2012. Still, Musburger's picks for Sunday include host New Orleans minus-7½ over Minnesota (Fox, noon; Joe Buck, Troy Aikman) and road chalk Seattle minus-2 past Philadelphia (NBC, 3:40 p.m.; Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth). (Truth is, the Seahawks are such a logical and obvious choice that they have dropped into the "don't touch" category, thank you Steve Schillinger.)…

The Blackhawks will honor Adam Burish as part of their "One More Shift" series Tuesday before their game with Calgary (NBCSCH, 6:30 p.m.). First 10,000 fans into the UC get Jonathan Toews bobbleheads, which could mean when Toews does his "One More Shift," the first 10,000 fans will get Adam Burish bobbleheads…

WSCR-AM (670) marked its 28th year on the air this week, still not able to do a 4.0 a-a in local Nielsen Audios without the Cubs. (The cake candles were stubby; single most important hire in the history of the station came at the manger when Dan Jiggetts signed on. He gave the outlet instant listenability, likability and credibility.)…

Hersey Huskies are beaming over the performance of long-distance runner Josh Methner in a series of national-class races. The 2024 Paris Olympics are a dream goal for the Notre Dame-bound Methner. (Biggest beamers include coach Kevin Young and Dan Young, retired father of the coach after his own long run as athletic director at Hersey.)…

A longtime local sports & entertainment exec abruptly announced his "retirement" days after playing with his smartphone a speck too long during a meeting that included a heavyweight from his firm's parent company. (Aesop could probably text some sort of fable about the ill-pecked gaffe.)…

And Fox Sports has hired 11-year-old Dylan Schefter -- daughter of Adam Scheftler -- to ask Big East men's basketball coaches lollipoppers such as "What's your favorite candy?" Maybe young Dylan can ask DePaul's Dave Leitao, "If Charlie Moore doesn't ditch this 'hero ball' B.S. pronto, is your team prepared to pay its way into the CBI once again come March?"

