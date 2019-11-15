Feder: 'Game changer' Jimmy de Castro retiring as Entercom Chicago boss

Legendary media entrepreneur Jimmy de Castro, who downsized and revitalized the seven Chicago radio stations owned by Entercom Communications, is ready to take a gamble on his next adventure, Robert Feder writes.

"I'm officially retiring after my contract is up -- but I've flunked retirement three times," de Castro, 66, told me. "I definitely have plans on doing something else in the gaming business, and I'm excited about that opportunity."

