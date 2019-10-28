Watch: Cubs introduce David Ross as new manager

Chicago Cubs catcher David Ross hoists the World Series Trophy as the Cubs celebrate their World Series win with a rally at Grant Park in Chicago in November 2016. Daily Herald file photo

The Cubs introduce David Ross as the 55th manager in franchise history today at Wrigley Field.

The 42-year-old Ross spent his last two seasons playing for the Cubs and hit a home run in his final appearance -- an 8-7 win over the Indians in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.