Watch: Cubs introduce David Ross as new manager
Updated 10/28/2019 11:43 AM
The Cubs introduce David Ross as the 55th manager in franchise history today at Wrigley Field.
The 42-year-old Ross spent his last two seasons playing for the Cubs and hit a home run in his final appearance -- an 8-7 win over the Indians in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.
