'It feels good to put back on': New Cubs manager David Ross excited to start new role

Chicago Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein, left, looks on as new manager David Ross speaks Monday during news conference. Associated Press

Wearing Chicago Cubs uniform top Monday morning, David Ross had a familiar look.

"It feels good to put back on," Ross said of the No. 3 he wore as a catcher with the Cubs in 2015-16.

When he returns to Wrigley Field in 2020, Ross' role will be significantly different.

Instead of being a veteran player, he'll be a rookie manager.

Hired to replace Joe Maddon last Thursday, Ross met with the media Monday and was fired up about his new role with the Cubs.

"I'm so excited to start this process of winning," the 42-year-old Ross said. "I can't wait to get in that dugout in spring training. I'm very excited."

Retiring as a player after the Cubs won the World Series in 2016, Ross remained with the club as a special assistant to baseball operations the last three years. He also worked as an analyst on ESPN TV broadcasts.

While he stayed in the game, Ross is finally in the right spot as manager.

"I've had an eye on this my entire career," he said.

After two formal interviews, the Cubs decided Ross was a better fit than the five other candidates they met with, including Joe Girardi.

"We believe David has truly special gifts as a leader and that he'll become a great manager," Cubs President Theo Epstein said. "When we began this search, it was clear to us that we were looking for somebody who would take a very proactive approach to leadership, somebody who would take it as a personal mission to create a winning environment around this clubhouse and in this organization and somebody with natural gifts to lead players and lead an organization.

"David has always been very aware of the ingredients, all the little things that are necessary to create a winning environment."

Ross agreed to a three-year contract with an option for 2023. The new manager is not yet sure who will be on his staff, but Ross did say he'll lean on his bench coach while he gets up to speed as a manager.