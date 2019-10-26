 

Boys cross country: Lake Zurich, Palatine's Jacobo take regional crowns

  • Palatine's Richard Jacobo checks over his shoulder for Lake Zurich's Jake Myers, as they finish first and second in the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      Palatine's Richard Jacobo checks over his shoulder for Lake Zurich's Jake Myers, as they finish first and second in the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • The boys varsity field runs over a rise in the starting straight of the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      The boys varsity field runs over a rise in the starting straight of the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Richard Jacobo strides under a yellow maple tree as he leads the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      Palatine's Richard Jacobo strides under a yellow maple tree as he leads the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich's Jake Myers strides into second place in the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      Lake Zurich's Jake Myers strides into second place in the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Patrick Furlong finishes in third place at the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      Barrington's Patrick Furlong finishes in third place at the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Cary-Grove's Maxum Caesar cruises in for fourth place in the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      Cary-Grove's Maxum Caesar cruises in for fourth place in the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Lake Zurich's Jack Gilboy fights to the finish of the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      Lake Zurich's Jack Gilboy fights to the finish of the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Barrington's Ben Deweerdt leads Cary-Grove's Ian Barnes and Lake Zurich's Patrick Hart to the finish of the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      Barrington's Ben Deweerdt leads Cary-Grove's Ian Barnes and Lake Zurich's Patrick Hart to the finish of the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Palatine's Richard Jacobo wins the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

      Palatine's Richard Jacobo wins the Palatine cross country regional Saturday at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
By Bill Esbrook
Daily Herald Correspondent
Updated 10/26/2019 5:19 PM

Lake Zurich junior Jake Myers took a consistent approach to Saturday's Class 3A Palatine cross country regional meet at Deer Grove East Forest Preserve in Palatine.

"I felt really relaxed today," aid Myers." This course was great. I need to push the first and second miles -- that's been my issue in past races -- I always have the last mile. I just went out and pushed myself today."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The outstanding performance from Myers (2nd individually in time of 15:03), along with teammates Jack Gilboy, Patrick Hart, Corey Brend and Danny Burns led the Bears to a regional winning performance.

LZ will move on to next Saturday's Hoffman Estates sectional as Gilboy was fifth overall with a 15:27, Hart took eighth at 15:34, Brend (15:40) was 10th and Burns (15:41) grabbed 11th place.

Senior Richard Jacobo of host Palatine, who finished first individually in 15:01, said he was very impressed with the effort of his teammates Saturday.

"We ran well today," said Jacobo. "At the U-turn we had a bunch of guys packed together and they were running pretty strong." We didn't really want to put the hammer down. "We've got a lot of big races coming up."

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Palatine (3rd place, 80 points) will advance to Hoffman as a team, as will four other squads -- Barrington (2nd, 76), McHenry (4th, 83), Cary-Grove (5th, 162) and Jacobs (6th, 176).

"We survived," said Jacobs coach Kevin Christian. "Loved the conditions and loved the course and the competition. This is about as good as it gets for a regional. "Our number 1 runner has been out for a few weeks, so we've been a totally different team. We made it by 2 points, but when you advance it's all positive vibes. It means another meet and we get to run at sectionals."

Patrick Furlong (3rd individually in 15:17) led the way for the Broncos; Maxum Caesar (4th) had the best time for Cary-Grove at 15:21; while Peter Tomson (30th, 16:05) paced Jacobs.

While not among the qualifiers, Daniel Montoya led Dundee-Crown with a 16:32.

"Everything was just surreal," said Montoya. "I planned to run a16:45 with the same mileage every single mile, but I was ahead of that pace so I said to myself 'if I don't kick now, I'm never going to kick'. I looked at the guy in front of me and knew I needed to pass him."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

There were five individual qualifiers to sectionals: Colton Romig of Grant (15:44), Grant Wasielewski of Buffalo Grove (15:48), Tyler Matsuda from the Bison (15:49), Justin Splitt of Grant (15:58) and Diego Giron of Round Lake in a time of 16:13.

Other stellar runs at Deer Grove came from Barrington's Ben Deweerdt (6th, 15:33) and Ian Barnes of Cary-Grove (7th at 15:34).

Palatine took the number 14, 15 and 16 individual placements with James Spencer, Brandon Waller and Andrew Duran.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 