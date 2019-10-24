Scouting report: Blackhawks vs. Flyers

Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers at United Center, 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBC SportsChicago • Radio: WGN 720-AM

The skinny: The Flyers, who scored just 15 goals in their first six games, saw their offense break out in a 6-2 victory over Vegas on Monday. They beat up on goalie Oscar Dansk, who has appeared in 61 games for the Chicago Wolves over the past two-plus seasons. ... Travis Konecny (4 goals, 6 assists) and Oscar Lindblom (4 goals, 2 assists) are Philly's leading scorers. ... The Hawks lost the season opener to the Flyers 4-3 in Prague. ... Hawks D-man Connor Murphy was placed on longterm injured reserve Wednesday with a groin injury and must miss at least 24 days. Slater Koekkoek figures to replace him, and the Hawks recalled defenseman Dennis Gilbert from Rockford.

Next: Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena, noon Saturday

-- John Dietz