 

Report: Cubs have second interview with Espada

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • The Chicago Cubs and Joe Espada reportedly talked for the second time Sunday. The Cubs are looking for a new manager and Espada, the Astros' bench coach, is emerging as a hot candidate.

    The Chicago Cubs and Joe Espada reportedly talked for the second time Sunday. The Cubs are looking for a new manager and Espada, the Astros' bench coach, is emerging as a hot candidate.

 
Scot Gregor
 
 
Updated 10/20/2019 6:08 PM

Ever since the Cubs ended the regular season with an 84-78 record, missed the playoffs and parted ways with Joe Maddon, David Ross and Joe Girardi have been overwhelmingly viewed as the two most likely candidates to become the next manager.

Joe Espada is changing that scenario.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Espada was in Chicago Sunday for his second interview with the Cubs.

The 44-year-old Espada's first interview was last Monday.

Espada is the Astros' bench coach, and Houston plays Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals Tuesday night.

Replacing Alex Cora as the Astros's bench coach in 2018, Espada also coached with the Yankees and Marlins and was special assistant to New York general manager Brian Cashman in 2014.

Maddon was named the Angels' new manager last Wednesday, and the Cubs, Pirates, Mets, Phillies, Padres, Giants and Royals still have openings.

San Francisco and Pittsburgh are reportedly interested in Espada.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

