Girls swimming and diving: Stevenson downs Warren to stay unbeaten in NSC

It's rare to have three divers eclipse the 200-point mark in one high school dual meet.

Well, Stevenson accomplished that Thursday evening when it cruised past visiting Warren 111-61 on the Patriots' Senior Night.

"We're super fortunate to have the talent and depth that we have," said Pats diving coach Jonathan Roby. "We have natural leaders who have the unique ability in that everyone follows their leadership."

The victory kept Stevenson unbeaten in the North Suburban Conference (5-0), while the loss was Warren's first in conference (4-1).

The Pats' Big 3 divers include senior Nellie Maloney and Amy Sliwicki, and sophomore Shreeya Sihna.

Sinha has been out with a lower back injury and just recently returned.

"She's the returning conference champ and is ready to make a push for state," said Roby.

Sinha led the charge Thursday finishing first with 220.45 points for six dives.

While Sinha was missing in action most of this fall, Sliwicki and Maloney stepped in like seniors should.

"They (Sliwicki and Maloney) really raised their game and stepped up to the plate and have been running with their varsity role," said Roby.

Maloney, who finished second in diving Thursday with 209.65, has hopes of making it to state in this her swan song.

"I remember being a freshman like it was yesterday," said Maloney, whose high this year for six dives is 219 and 357 for 11 dives.

"The time just flies by, but it's awesome to see the growth of the team and of myself individually and as a swimmer."

Sliwicki rounded out the top three on Thursday with 207.10 points.

In swimming, Stevenson collected victories in 10 out of 11 events.

Senior Alex Eastmond had a terrific night. She won the 200 IM in 2:09. 90, the 100 breaststroke (1:07.73), and was part of the winning 200 medley relay where she paired with Elizabeth Cao, Jessica Nyborg, and Elizabeth White to touch in 1:53.79.

Cao also won the 50 freestyle in 55.55, while Claudia Rzeznik won the 200 freestyle in 2:02.23 and the 100 butterfly in 59.85.

Brianna Liu won the 500 freestyle (5:38.61), while Maddy O'Donnell won the 50 freestyle in 25.63.

Also victorious on Thursday was the 200 freestyle of Isabelle Gattone, Elizaveta Kolbunova, Katherine Makarska, and Camilla Maya with a time of 1:43.01.

And in the final event of the night, the 400 freestyle relay of Milena Busma, Abigail Collins, Gattone, and Maya also touched first in 3:43.47.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils' lone event winner was Haley Benoit in the 100 backstroke, where she touched in 1:00.30.

Benoit, a sophomore, made it to state in the fly and 100 backstroke last year as a freshman. Grace Bevers is another state hopeful in the backstroke, while Trinity Springer is a possibility in the 50 freestyle.

"Things have been going well," said Warren coach Chris Bertana, whose team hosts the Devil Invite on Saturday.

"Wins are nice but it's about how we perform and continue to move forward that's important. Whether it's working on technique, turns -- you name it. By doing that helps us to also stay upbeat and positive during a meet."

Also looking solid for a possible state berth is the Warren 200 medley relay of Bevers, Alyssa Wallander, Benoit, and Springer, which finished second on Thursday (1:54.23), and the 200 free relay of Bevers, Benoit, Olivia Buccelli, and Springer, who are also opening some eyes.

The Devils will also host conference rival Mundelein next Thursday in a "Pink Out" theme for breast cancer. The Pats swim at the Evanston Invite Friday.